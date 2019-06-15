DERMOTT, ANNA LEE Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the age of 57. Anna Lee, beloved companion of Elizabeth "Beans" Smart. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and Julia Dermott. Loving sister of Dr. Walt Dermott and his wife Gisela Dermott. Sadly, missed by nieces Katherine, Sara and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood, ON, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Followed by the interment of ashes at the Trinity United Cemetery, Collingwood. If desired, donations may be made to the . chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019