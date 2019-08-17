Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA LOU LITTLE. View Sign Obituary

LITTLE, ANNA LOU Anna Lou (Hanna Louisa Emily) Little, of Toronto, passed away peacefully in her home at Christie Gardens, on August 11, 2019. Born to Georgina and Arthur Little, in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, on October 6, 1938. Beloved Mother of Lara and John Mark Paul (Barbara), Grandma Lou to C.C. and Walter. She will be missed by her brothers Stuart (Ruth) and John Graham (Lesia) and her cousin Stuart Hayward (Ruth). Her fondness and love will be remembered by her nieces and nephews; Anne Marie (Tim), Nancy (Pat), and Susan (Brad), Pamela (John), Bob (Suzana), Christopher (Karen), Jennifer (Shannon) and all of her grand nieces and nephews. Anna Lou graduated from Havergal College in 1956. She went on to study history at Queens University and social work at University of Toronto, earning a Masters of Social Work in 1964. Anna Lou dedicated her life to social justice and was a strong advocate in the Voice of Women. Anna Lou welcomed friends from around the world to her house on Markham Street. Summering in Haileybury, on Lake Temiskaming, her cottage was always a second home. She will be dearly missed by her many wonderful friends, beloved neighbours, and schoolmates. A service will be held at Saint Paul's Church in Haileybury on August 19th at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christie Gardens on August 25 at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to Glaucoma Research Society of Canada or Sistering.

