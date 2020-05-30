NEWMAN, ANNA LOUISE Passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her 81st year, after a brief illness. She leaves behind her beloved children, Timothy and Yasmin and her companion, Tigger. Ann was a fiesty and tireless advocate of workers' rights, particularly female workers. She was also a longtime labour organizer, an activist, first black female president of her union local and a fierce advocate of fairness and employment equity. A loyal, caring friend, she was known for her generous spirit and wise advice. She is deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will occur at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store