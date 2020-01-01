LUCZKA, Anna Auggust 19, 1952 December 25, 2019 Sadly, we must bid farewell to Anna, who left us suddenly on Christmas Day. She is survived by family in Calgary, AB; London, UK and Ukraine. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by friends near and far and by her beloved Godchildren, Marko and Andrij Pyzyk, Edmonton, AB, and Adriana Olijnyk, Toronto, ON. Visitation will take place at the Cardinal Funeral Home, Annette Chapel, 92 Annette St., Toronto, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m., with Panakhyda at 7.30 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society. Adieu, adieu! May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest! Vichnaya Pamyat!
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020