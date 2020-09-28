1/1
Anna Marcellina DAJNKO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAJNKO, Anna Marcellina (nee MANCINELLI) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday September 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sorely missed with broken hearts, she will always be remembered. Born on August 27, 1960 she grew up in Scarborough and was a longtime resident of the Markham/Scarborough area. Anna worked in the Printing and Mailing industry for a good portion of her life. Anna was a beautiful, wonderful, and loving mother. She was survived by her three children August and partner Cheryl Sherman, Daniel and partner Stacey Van Gulck and Laura. Also survived by her brother Joe Mancinelli, Aunt Italia and other loving family members. Predeceased by her parents Pasquale and Lucia Mancinelli, grandparents Antonio and Maria Scianitti, and Uncle Ottavio Scianitti. Relatives and friends are invited to Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3 Monday September 28, 2020 between 4-8 p.m. Service will be held in the chapel on September 29th at 11 a.m. and laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens 33 Memory Gardens Ln,, North York, ON M2H 3K4. Special thanks to Kirk Barton of Troi Mailing Services for all your help and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved