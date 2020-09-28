DAJNKO, Anna Marcellina (nee MANCINELLI) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday September 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sorely missed with broken hearts, she will always be remembered. Born on August 27, 1960 she grew up in Scarborough and was a longtime resident of the Markham/Scarborough area. Anna worked in the Printing and Mailing industry for a good portion of her life. Anna was a beautiful, wonderful, and loving mother. She was survived by her three children August and partner Cheryl Sherman, Daniel and partner Stacey Van Gulck and Laura. Also survived by her brother Joe Mancinelli, Aunt Italia and other loving family members. Predeceased by her parents Pasquale and Lucia Mancinelli, grandparents Antonio and Maria Scianitti, and Uncle Ottavio Scianitti. Relatives and friends are invited to Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3 Monday September 28, 2020 between 4-8 p.m. Service will be held in the chapel on September 29th at 11 a.m. and laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens 33 Memory Gardens Ln,, North York, ON M2H 3K4. Special thanks to Kirk Barton of Troi Mailing Services for all your help and support.



