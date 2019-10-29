Anna Maria JEZIERSKI

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

JEZIERSKI, Anna Maria Unexpectedly, on Friday, October 25, 2019, Anna Maria passed peacefully in her home at the age of 64. Beloved daughter of the late Kazimierz and Juliania. Loving sister of Peter and Wanda. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Tuesday, from 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Cathedral Polish Catholic Church, 186 Cowan Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019
