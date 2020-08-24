1/
ANNA MARIA (PRUYSERS) SCHIEVINK
SCHIEVINK, ANNA MARIA (PRUYSERS) Born in the Netherlands, February 14, 1927. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann on Sunday, August 16, 2020, peacefully with her daughters present, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband (Gary). Dear Mother of Debbie (John), Kim (Jim), Nancy, Anne-Marie (Colin). Nana to Chris (Troy), Mike (Neira), Jen (Alex), Jared, Rory (Lisa), Josh and Tanner (Elyse). Great-Nana to Nathan and Lily-Ann. Ann loved spending time with family, being outdoors and travelling. Ann was a very avid gardener and enjoyed spending time knitting and crocheting. Funeral arrangements are at Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto. Visitation: Friday, August 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with service at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. wardfuneral homes.com If desired, family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2020.
