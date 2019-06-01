Anna Maria SCHUSTER

SCHUSTER, Anna Maria (nee GEYER) 1928-2019 Born: ?ód?, Poland Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Leszek (2008). Much loved mother of Eva Benyo (Bert) and Irene Pohle (Gerhard). Dear Babcia to Christina (Hugo), Michael (Marie) and Andreas (Kelsey). Great-grandmother of Beatrice and Lennox. Survived by her brother Karol Geyer (Vivian) of Vancouver, and niece and nephews Bianca Rucker (Lance), Steven Geyer (Debbie) and Paul Geyer (Nicole). Our special thanks to the staff of Copernicus Lodge (especially 4S) for their dedication and loving care. Visitation will be held at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St W, Toronto, on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time in the chapel at 11 a.m. If desired memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019
