TROIANA, ANNA MARIA (nee PALMERIO) It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the peaceful passing of Anna on July 28, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Loving wife of the late Gerardo, beloved mother of Rosemary, Paul and daughter-in-law Kathleen; predeceased by her son Leo and daughter-in-law Mary Lisa. She will be sadly missed by her sister Rina Farrell (Dennis) and the families of her late brothers: Alfredo Palmerio (Pia), Joseph Palmerio (Tecla), Guido Palmerio (Patricia); brother-in-law the late Carlo Troiani (Santina); sister-in-law Anna Maria Mallus (Mario) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Anna was a proud member of the Navelli Social Club and the Elgin West Italian Seniors Club. She will be warmly remembered whenever we wear the hand knit sweaters she made, or wrap ourselves in her beautiful afghans made with love. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal and Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). In memory of Anna, donations may be made to the in Anna's honour. Online condolences and directions may be found at



TROIANA, ANNA MARIA (nee PALMERIO) It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the peaceful passing of Anna on July 28, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Loving wife of the late Gerardo, beloved mother of Rosemary, Paul and daughter-in-law Kathleen; predeceased by her son Leo and daughter-in-law Mary Lisa. She will be sadly missed by her sister Rina Farrell (Dennis) and the families of her late brothers: Alfredo Palmerio (Pia), Joseph Palmerio (Tecla), Guido Palmerio (Patricia); brother-in-law the late Carlo Troiani (Santina); sister-in-law Anna Maria Mallus (Mario) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Anna was a proud member of the Navelli Social Club and the Elgin West Italian Seniors Club. She will be warmly remembered whenever we wear the hand knit sweaters she made, or wrap ourselves in her beautiful afghans made with love. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal and Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). In memory of Anna, donations may be made to the in Anna's honour. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019

