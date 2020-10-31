LYNCH, ANNA MARIE (nee RUSH) January 16, 1927 - October 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anna Marie Lynch of natural causes on October 21, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital, in Markham, ON. The world has lost a wizard of a woman, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt. Born in Stoco, ON, Anna enjoyed an accomplished career as a teacher at the Ontario School for the Deaf in Belleville. She met her future husband, Carl, by chance when she drove her parents from Stoco to a chicken supper at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Marmora. Carl was a newly minted Queen's University graduate who had just scored a job at the local Marmora mine. It turned out that Anna's mother knew Carl's aunt, who was also there… and the rest is history. The couple married in Stoco, in September 1956. Anna and Carl began their life together in Marmora, before moving to Kingston when Carl got a job as a metallurgical engineer with the Aluminum Company of Canada (ALCAN). Several years and three children later, they packed up their brand new 1961 Ford Fairlane and moved to Montréal, where Carl had been promoted to ALCAN's head office. Living in Pointe Claire, Québec, Anna became well known for her culinary skills (a great mult-generational talent) and as a hostess extraordinaire. In addition to nurturing her five children, she welcomed many guests including numerous neighbours, nieces and nephews into her home. Upon Carl's retirement in 1987, they moved to Picton, ON where they had a lovely home overlooking the Long Reach area of the Bay of Quinte. It was during this time that Anna was able to achieve her lifelong dream of graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen's University, which she was awarded in 1991. Eventually, the couple moved to Toronto and then to Markham to be closer to their family. A legendary "clean freak", a "warrior worrier" (in the best Irish-Catholic way), and an accomplished watercolour painter, who specialized in portraying perfect little children (totally unlike her own brood of five kids), Anna is survived by her two sisters: Helen Dillon and Doris Stuart, and her five living children: Karen, Nancy, Sheila (Eric LeSausse), David (Arden Warling) and Colleen (Pat Langner). Affectionately known as both "Granna" and "Da" depending on the person, Anna will be very much missed by her seven grandchildren: Aidan and John LeSausse, Kelvin and Kayla Langner, and Sean, Ryan and Colin Lynch. Anna is predeceased by her husband Carl, their 17-month old son Charlie, and her parents Henigan and Margaret (Laffan) Rush. The Lynch family would like to thank the caring staff on the second floor at Amica Swan Lake, and the team at Markham Stouffville Hospital who guided Anna through her final days. In consideration of the COVID-19 environment, a private funeral service will be held for the family, in Marmora, ON. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Canada or to a local Food Bank. Anna's grace, resilience, style, and sense of humour, will always be with us! www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca