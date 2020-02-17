Home

DROLET, Anna Mary (nee JORGENSEN) Anna Mary Drolet (nee Jorgensen), age 78, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at Greenview Lodge in Toronto. Survived by her three children: Lisa (Paul Judkins), Michael (Jenna) and Alain; devoted grandmother of Sophie; sister to Peter Jorgensen (Sharon) of Nanoose Bay, BC and loving aunt. Anna loved travel, her gourmet and theatre groups, tennis, skiing, and later, lawn bowling. She will be remembered at a celebration of life reception, to take place on Sunday, February 23rd 2-5 p.m. at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020
