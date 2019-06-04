Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA MARYN. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel 92 Annette Street Toronto , ON M6P 1N6 (416)-762-8141 Obituary

MARYN, ANNA August 21, 1922 – June 2, 2019 Anna Maryn (Kuza), 96, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Church and community member, will be greatly missed by her husband of 67 years, Nicholas, 98, and their children, Luba (Paul), Sonia (Nestor) and Michael (Olya); her grandchildren, Timothy, Olenka (Gabriel), Natalia (Kalen), Lianna (Patrick), Nicholas, Michael and Matthew; great-grandchildren Audrey and Jamie, and Kateryna; as well as extended family in Ukraine and community friends. Anna was born in the village of Velykyi Lazuchyn, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, in Ukraine. Her family suffered Stalin's genocide of Ukrainians through the artificially-created famine "Holodomor." Millions starved to death, including members of Anna's own family. In the next decade during World War II, Nazis invaded Ukraine and 18-year-old Anna, like thousands of her peers, was forcefully recruited to work as slave labour in Germany. Her endurance and determination gave her the will to survive - a strength of character she would instill in her children and grandchildren for the rest of her life. Despite heart disease and advanced carcinoma which required several surgeries and prolonged radiation treatment, she battled on with unfaltering bravery. Anna was a devout Ukrainian Catholic and raised her children with Christian values and respect for culture and community. Courage, dignity and loyalty are the legacy Anna leaves her family. Revered. Emulated. Our Champion. We will always love her deeply and cherish her memory forever. Vichnaia Pamiat. Panakhyda (Memorial) to be held at 7:00 p.m., June 6th, at Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St. Funeral to take place at 10:00 a.m., June 7th, at St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4 Bellwoods Ave. (at Queen St.). Contributions to: "Dopomoha Ukraini Aid Ukraine" www.dopomoha-ukraini.org 647-203-7446.

