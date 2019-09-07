MERCER, ANNA MITCHELL Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019, in her 90th year, surrounded by her family. She will be missed by her loving husband Bert, of 67 years, her son Brian (Donna), daughter Lesley (Larry) and grandchildren, Jessica (Robin), Dana (Keegan), Adam, Jason, Jonathan and Lindsey. Anna also had 5 great-grandchildren, Noa, Quentin, Silas, Phoebe and Ayla. She is now reunited with her oldest son David, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Anna was loved by all for her kind and generous spirit. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, September 28th, at The Salvation Army Mississauga Temple Community Church, at 3173 Cawthra Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mississauga Temple Salvation Army or the Alzheimer Society.

