NOWAKOWSKI, Anna Peacefully, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Toronto Grace Hospital, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Joanne (Peter) and Stanley. Adored grandmother of John and Katherine. Born in Poland, she immigrated and made Canada her home. Elegant and beautiful inside and out. Her door was always open to cherished family, friends and neighbours, tea and coffee brewing. Grandma, we miss you, we love you and you will forever be part of our lives. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecelia Catholic Church (161 Annette St.) on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Salvation Army - Toronto Grace Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019