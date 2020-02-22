Home

ODDI, Anna (nee BERARDUCCI) Peacefully passed away at Ian Anderson House, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Osvaldo Oddi, loving mother to Liliana and Hugo and his wife Rosemary, adoring nonna to Franco (Milena), Mary Ann, Cristina, Sergio, Sabrina (Parker), Peter, Charles (Amanda) and Isabella, and adoring bisnonna to Enzo. Devoted daughter to the late Rocco and Giuseppa Berarducci, loving sister to the late Gaetano (Franca), the late Maurizio (Aida), Benigno (Ester) and Carlo (Estella). She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Parish, 1290 McBride Ave., Mississauga, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum in Burlington. In Anna's memory, donations to the Ian Anderson House are preferred. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
