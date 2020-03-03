|
PHELAN, ANNA PATRICIA (PAT) (nee McCLOREY) Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 93rd year. She was predeceased by Bill her beloved husband of 70 years, her son Dan and daughter Kathy. Her life revolved around her family, Mike (Bev) Phelan, Louise (Al) Carpenter, Maureen (Dave) Barrey and Patrick (Lorrie) Phelan. Pat will live on in the memories and stories of her 8 grandchildren, Dennis, Brandon (Lindsey) and Erin Lambert, Christine (Tian) White, Devin (Andrew) Elston, Jamie Carpenter, Mathew and Katie Phelan. Her greatest joy was reserved for her 2 great-grandchildren, Theodore Lambert and Madeline White and for her third great-grandchild expected in May. They loved Nana and she adored them. Pat volunteered at Bereaved Families of Ontario for many years, hand writing notes of remembrance to families who had lost a child. It gave her solace to know, that the thousands of letters she wrote might bring comfort to parents who had lost a child, a pain she shared. She was also very active with the Toronto East Rotary Club and was honoured with a Paul Harris Fellowship in recognition of her service. Pat sang for many years with the Irish Choral Society and with a group who entertained at Toronto nursing homes. Whether entertaining, serving the underprivileged or hosting a party for neighbourhood children, bringing joy to others was always her goal. The family would like to thank Louise Andrade and Dorothy Brown, Mom's caregivers. They are very dedicated and caring individuals. We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to Janet Marach. Words cannot describe the level of care and love she provided to both Mom and Dad for the past 6 years. Visitation will take place at McDougall & Brown, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Wednesday, March 4th from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 5th, 10:30 a.m. at St Paul's Basilica, 83 Power St. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bereaved Families of Ontario or the Toronto East Rotary Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020