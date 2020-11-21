PINTER, ANNA (nee LUKACS) On November 16, 2020, in her 92nd year, Anna died after a lengthy illness. Anna's zest for life and love of her family is treasured by sons, Steven and Tom (Anne Marie). Proud and loving grandmother to Laura, Alexander and Michael, who will treasure her endless attention and her wonderful cooking. She will be missed dearly by her sister, Susan, niece, Gaby, nephew, Peter, and their children. She will be remembered fondly by Jennifer, Hilary and many more. A woman of exacting standards, but blessed with a generous and giving heart, Anna lived a life in many chapters. From a childhood swept up in the trauma of the Holocaust, to her escape from postwar socialism, Anna's life took a turn for the better with her arrival with her husband in Montreal in 1957. There, reunited with her sister, Anna built a new life as a mother, a hospital Pharmacist, and friend to many in her community. The next chapter brought her to Toronto and a long life with her extended family. She took every opportunity to convince her grandchildren that nothing was more important than learning and a knowledge of the arts. Anna was a beloved mother and grandmother. Hers was a long life with all the beautiful and the terrible in it together. With a gentle but determined nature, she learned to overcome adversity, defeat sadness and always sought joyful moments. She was a woman of great modesty and inspiring courage. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring Palliative Care Team at Bridgepoint Hospital. They made Anna's last days comfortable and dignified ones. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
.