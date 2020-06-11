SEHR, Anna Scarborough – Anna Sehr, 93, passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 5, 2020, at Providence Healthcare. Anna was born on March 12, 1927, in Ruma, Yugoslavia, to Theresa and Martin Wolf. Loving mother of Walter and Gary Sehr, and proud Oma of Paul, Andres, Katrina and Eric Sehr, and great-grandmother to Andrea, Leila, Julia, Aleksander, Sebastian, Oskar, Eleanor and Isaac. Dearest sister of the late Mary Volk. Considering current circumstances, the family was thankful that many of them could visit her in her last few days, either in person or over video calls. A private family funeral will be held in Scarborough, on June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CAMH would be appreciated