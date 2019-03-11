STRZALKA, ANNA Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, at the age of 85. Anna is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Stanley and son Richard. She leaves behind her loving son Roman (Angelene). Caring Babcia of Christopher and Markus. Dear sister to Olga, Chester and Jadwiga (predeceased). Anna will be forever remembered by her nieces and nephews, and friends. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., 1 block east of Runnymede Rd.) with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial to follow at Parklawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019