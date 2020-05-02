TALLEVI, ANNA (nee GIUNTA) December 18, 1935 – April 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Anna Tallevi (nee Giunta) passed away peacefully, on April 25, 2020. In her final years, Anna struggled with vascular dementia. She was born in Pesaro, Italy, a city by the Adriatic Coast. As a young woman, she worked in a clothing store, where she met her future husband, Corrado (Cory) Tallevi. In 1959, Anna and Cory made the brave decision to immigrate to Canada. Later in life, Anna worked in several major grocery stores serving her community. Loving mother to Andy (Sabina Keller) and Stephen (Sue Tallevi). Loving nonna to Adriana, Corey and Isabel. Many happy memories were spent by everyone at family get-togethers, enjoying wonderful meals cooked by Anna. She was an avid gardener tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. She was also a talented knitter. She had a passion for history and had a secret ambition to study archeology. Her greatest love, though, was spending time with her family and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Anna would have liked a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held in her honour later in the year.



