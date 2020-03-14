Home

Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
ANNA THERESA DECKERT

DECKERT, ANNA THERESA Passed peacefully on March 12, 2020, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, at the age of 97. Predeceased by Michael (1999), her husband of 57 years. Loving mother of Judy (Ross), Gary (Lindy), Ron (Julia) and Chris (Mitch). Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 5. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time we celebrate Anna's life in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Following the service, guests are invited to a reception in the Lounge. A private family interment will follow on Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. If desired, donations to Hospice Huntsville, the Alzheimer Society or Cystic Fibrosis would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
