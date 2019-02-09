Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA VOGT. View Sign

VOGT, ANNA February 25, 1927 – February 7, 2019 Anna died in her sleep on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at home with family. She was born in Anröchte, Germany nearly 92 years ago, a few minutes after her twin sister Else. After training as a secretary she worked in Germany for 13 years before marrying Hubert Vogt and immigrating to Canada in 1955. She was soon blessed with four rambunctious sons to raise, which she did with abundant measures of practicality, hard work and love. At the same time, this supermom learned English so she could help her sons with their homework, learned to swim after the family built a cottage on Lake Simcoe, learned to skate and cross country-ski to enjoy Canada's winters and later learned to drive a car when she and her husband moved from Toronto to their retirement home near Siloam. Her family enjoyed her boundless energy, inquisitive imagination and unwavering support - especially her husband Hubert who was the centre of her universe for 59 years. In 2008 she and Hubert sold their country property and moved in with their son Stephen. Hubert died there in 2015 and after Stephen died in 2017, her grandson Jonathan lived there with her. In her twilight years Anna worked hard to make the most of her waning capabilities, always trying to do as much for her own care as possible – even if it now took her a lot longer. Her imagination was still inspiring, her laugh was still heart warming and her spirit will always be with us. Anna was predeceased by all of her siblings, her husband Hubert and her son Stephen. She will be missed most by her sons Hubert (wife Barbara Dickie), Gregory (and wife Catharina Goldnau with their children Jonathan Lukas, SarahAnn, AlanaSophia and Oskar Philip) and George (and wife Angela with their children Monika, Elizabeth, Andrew and Helena). Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from All Saints RC Church, 1415 Royal York Road, Toronto, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

VOGT, ANNA February 25, 1927 – February 7, 2019 Anna died in her sleep on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at home with family. She was born in Anröchte, Germany nearly 92 years ago, a few minutes after her twin sister Else. After training as a secretary she worked in Germany for 13 years before marrying Hubert Vogt and immigrating to Canada in 1955. She was soon blessed with four rambunctious sons to raise, which she did with abundant measures of practicality, hard work and love. At the same time, this supermom learned English so she could help her sons with their homework, learned to swim after the family built a cottage on Lake Simcoe, learned to skate and cross country-ski to enjoy Canada's winters and later learned to drive a car when she and her husband moved from Toronto to their retirement home near Siloam. Her family enjoyed her boundless energy, inquisitive imagination and unwavering support - especially her husband Hubert who was the centre of her universe for 59 years. In 2008 she and Hubert sold their country property and moved in with their son Stephen. Hubert died there in 2015 and after Stephen died in 2017, her grandson Jonathan lived there with her. In her twilight years Anna worked hard to make the most of her waning capabilities, always trying to do as much for her own care as possible – even if it now took her a lot longer. Her imagination was still inspiring, her laugh was still heart warming and her spirit will always be with us. Anna was predeceased by all of her siblings, her husband Hubert and her son Stephen. She will be missed most by her sons Hubert (wife Barbara Dickie), Gregory (and wife Catharina Goldnau with their children Jonathan Lukas, SarahAnn, AlanaSophia and Oskar Philip) and George (and wife Angela with their children Monika, Elizabeth, Andrew and Helena). Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from All Saints RC Church, 1415 Royal York Road, Toronto, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Funeral Home Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel

2035 Weston Road

York , ON M9N 1X7

(416) 241-4618 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close