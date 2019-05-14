Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNAMARIA (MIMIA) RUNCINI. View Sign Obituary

RUNCINI, ANNAMARIA (MIMIA) (nee CHIESA) Passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after having fought bravely a long illness until the end. She was surrounded by her family. Everybody who knew Mimia will remember her as kind, witty, charming and full of humour. Mimia was just shy of her 89th birthday. She was born in Genova, Italy on May 17, 1930 and was trained as a Pharmacist. She had three children: Antonella, Paolo and Filippo as well as grandchildren: Marco, Luca, Kris, Emma, Mila and Juno and great-grandchild Leia. Mimia is survived by her spouse Enzo. Donations can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital, www. mshf.on.ca , in lieu of flowers. Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019

