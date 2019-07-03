Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE BARKER. View Sign Service Information Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery 1810 Albion Road Etobicoke , ON M9W 5T1 (416)-679-1803 Obituary

BARKER, ANNE (nee COLEMAN) Passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, at age 87, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late W. Peter Barker. Devoted and proud Mom to Cathy (Rick) McMurray, David (Sharon), Don (Heather) and Laura (John) Kawaja. Cherished Granny/Nana to Celidh, Kristyn, Brendan, Kevin and Ryan. Anne was one of 5 daughters of Victor and Helen Coleman and was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Junke, Pat Gilmore, Joan Craig and Norah Douglas. Anne will be missed by her many relatives and friends, in particular by her and Peter's best friend, Bob Wilson. She was a selfless, kind and giving Mom to her children and grandchildren, taking immense pride in their accomplishments, always taking a backseat to allow them to shine. Anne was born in Montreal, moved to Toronto as a young girl and then to Weston which is where she met Peter. Anne was an elementary school teacher before starting her family. Peter's and her marriage was truly a match made in heaven and was a model of what marriage should be. Mom was an avid swimmer and curler who also took up golf at the age of 50 in self defence. She loved to knit for her children, grandchildren and friends and attend her grandchildren's many events such as concerts, plays, hockey and baseball games. Anne's family would like to thank the kind and compassionate palliative staff, in particular, Dr. Hung, Lorraine and Liz at the Trillium Health Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trillium Health Centre. A visitation from 12–2 p.m. and a Celebration of Life from 4–7 p.m. will take place on Friday, July 5th. Both will be held at Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke. A private family funeral will have taken place. A formal tribute to Anne will be held at 5:30 p.m.

