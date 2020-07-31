DELANEY, Anne Bernadette (nee SNEYD) Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on July 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan G. Delaney. Cherished mother to Gary, Diane and Peter. Mother-in-law to Lorraine, Philip, Rita and Joanne. Much-loved Nani to Patrick, Brian (Chelsea), Gary, Madison, Carly, Siobhan (Kevin) and Sean. If you knew Anne, chances are pretty good that you've been on the receiving end of an act of kindness from her when you needed it most. Chances are even better this involved homemade food, flowers or a visit from Anne. These acts were done quietly and with love. Should you wish to do something in Anne's memory, please consider a random act of kindness for someone you know or even a stranger. Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no visitation and a private family service will be held.