1/1
Anne Bernadette DELANEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELANEY, Anne Bernadette (nee SNEYD) Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on July 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan G. Delaney. Cherished mother to Gary, Diane and Peter. Mother-in-law to Lorraine, Philip, Rita and Joanne. Much-loved Nani to Patrick, Brian (Chelsea), Gary, Madison, Carly, Siobhan (Kevin) and Sean. If you knew Anne, chances are pretty good that you've been on the receiving end of an act of kindness from her when you needed it most. Chances are even better this involved homemade food, flowers or a visit from Anne. These acts were done quietly and with love. Should you wish to do something in Anne's memory, please consider a random act of kindness for someone you know or even a stranger. Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no visitation and a private family service will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved