BURGER, ANNE On October 2, 2020, Anne Burger, beloved mother of Michael and Stephen and sister to Frank and Tony, passed away at the age of 66. She will forever be in the hearts and thoughts of those who knew and loved her. Visitation at Newediuk Funeral Home, 2058 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke, on Tuesday, October 6th, 2-6 p.m.



