DOUGLAS, ANNE CAMERON Passed peacefully in her 86th year at her home in Horseshoe Valley surrounded by family on the 13th of June, 2019. Anne was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Col. Robert Douglas. Mother to Cameron (Debra), Katherine and Robert Gray (Ellen). Grandmother to Jessica (Richard), Kasandra (Daniel) and Jillian. Great-grandmother to Anthony, Caleb, Cole and Franklin. Will also be missed by brother Walter Booth (Lee) and their children, John and Patricia. As per Anne's wishes, the funeral will be a private event, family only, to be held at St. George's Anglican Church in Barrie, Ontario. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to "The Douglas Bursary", St. John Ambulance, 15 Toronto Street, ON, M5C-2E3.

