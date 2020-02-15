|
|
CAULFORD, ANNE "ANCHE" (nee EVANOFF) Died peacefully on January 10, 2020 at her home at McCowan Retirement Residence, surrounded by her family, wonderful caregivers Rumi and Misty, and all the dedicated staff. Anne was born November 15, 1922 in the beautiful mountain village of Bansko, Bulgaria. She started her Canadian journey when at the age of 3 she and her mother Paraskeva disembarked in Halifax. Anne grew up in Kitchener. As newcomers, Anne, her father, who died when she was 12, her mother and sister struggled in Canada through poverty and hardship to start over, eased by a wonderfully supportive Bulgarian community and welcoming friends. In 1946 Anne married Donald Alexander Caulford and moved to Toronto. Through hard work she and Don dedicated their lives to raising a family and building their future and the future of the Canada both their parents immigrated to. There were so many things Anne loved, starting with her family of whom she was so very proud. She was a consummate advocate and volunteer for social and community causes. She loved Canada while never forgetting her roots as a young immigrant. Anne was strong, always gave you her honest opinion (whether you liked it or not). She loved children, was an outstanding cook and as everyone has always said Anne was the epitome of chic elegance and style. Anne was predeceased by her husband and her younger sister Helen. She leaves behind a loving family: Children - Paul (Marta) and Christine (Harry); Grandchildren - Tophey (Caroline), Becky (Dave), Nick, Alex, Taylor (Carolynn), Ted, Perry (Jennie); Great-grandchildren - Fern, Sam, Pearl, Rosie and Sonny. We welcome family and friends to join us for a Memorial Celebration of Life for our dear mother Anne. It will be a drop-in, held Thursday, March 5, 2020 between 1–4 p.m. at the Hunt Club, 1355 Kingston Road, Toronto, M1N 1R1. Those attending please RSVP by email before February 26th to either Doctor Paul Caulford paul.ca[email protected] or Doctor Christine Caulford [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant Heath Care at www.healthequity.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020