WOOLLEY, Anne Christine Love (nee SINCLAIR) Peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Christie Gardens retirement home in Toronto. Born in Greenock Scotland, December 19, 1935, Christine immigrated to Toronto, Canada with her family in 1967. A high school teacher in Etobicoke, and a resident of Aurora from 1993 until she moved to Christie Gardens with George in 2019. Much loved by her family: husband George, son Andrew "Drew" and wife Anna in Toronto, and daughter Alison and husband Serge in Florence Italy, and Christine's grandchildren Sonia and Matteo in Florence. A commemorative service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora. Information will be made available on the funeral home website when details are confirmed: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/aurora-on/christine-woolley-9376325
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support research into Alzheimer disease. www.alzheimer.ca/en/Home/Research