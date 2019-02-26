Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne DEMBECK. View Sign

DEMBECK, Anne (nee DRAKE) April 21, 1925 - February 17, 2019 Anne Dembeck (née Drake) was a member of the keyboard faculty of the Royal Conservatory of Music. Born in Stratford, Ontario, she was a consistent winner of medals and scholarships at music festivals during her student years. After graduating from the Conservatory with the Associateship and Licentiate Diplomas, Anne studied with Margaret Miller Brown. Additional studies were taken with Jean Casadesus, Claudio Arran, and Rosina Lhevinne. Since her concert debut at Eaton Auditorium, Anne appeared in numerous solo recitals in Toronto, and throughout Ontario, and also performed with her late husband, violinist John Dembeck. Anne wanted to express her appreciation to: Beverly Samuels and her team of caregivers, Dr. Debbie Selby and the staff on the palliative floor of the veterans' wing at Sunnybrook Hospital, her many friends, especially Mary Susanne Lamont and Clayton Scott, and Mary Stokes, John Legge and the staff of Legge & Legge. In keeping with Anne's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation has taken place.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close