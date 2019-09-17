DEVLIN, ANNE August 31, 1943 – September 14, 2019 Passed peacefully on Saturday evening with family by her side at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket. Loving and Supportive wife of Ross for over 50 years. Loving mother of Phil (Becky) and Elizabeth (John). Adoring Grandmother of Ashleigh and Mike, Krystin and Nick, Kyle and Meghan, Liam and Tash, Emma and Nick. "Over the moon" Great-Grandmother of Carter and Cruz (Ashleigh and Mike) and Sadler (Krystin and Nick). Anne will also be missed by her mother Audrey Delaney and her brothers and sisters, Donna, Bryce, Judy and Rick and their families; as well as, Ross' sister Lynette and her husband Jim and their families. Anne had a special place in her heart for her Uncle Bryce and Aunt Becky and all her cousins, nieces and nephews. Anne was well known in the Commercial Mortgage Business and will be missed by many former colleagues and co-workers. Cremation has taken place. A service of celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Trinity Parish – 3220 Bayview Avenue. There will be a reception following in the Church Parish Hall. Interment will follow at Elgin Mills Cemetery. The Family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, Support Staff and Volunteers at Southlake Cancer Centre and the 6th Floor Cancer Ward for all their compassion and care during Anne's battle with Cancer. The Family would appreciate donations in Anne's memory to Southlake Cancer Centre, The or The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. ALL MY LOVE FOREVER AND A WEEK - Ross
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019