1/1
ANNE DOLORES PESCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PESCE, ANNE DOLORES It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of Anne Pesce, peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Woodbridge Vista Care Community, at the age of 89. Reunited with her beloved husband James. Loved mother of Carolyn Colagiovanni (John), James Pesce (Debbie) and Tina Pesce. Proud and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Tricia Mitchell (Marc), Patrick Colagiovanni (Terri), Nicole Scott (Erin), Samuel Pesce (Stephanie), Jessica Pesce (Brandon), Emma, Sophie, Everett, Silah, Atticus, Quinn, Kaia and Reese. Anne will be fondly remembered by her siblings, Joseph Barone (Dianna), Charles Clark (Ron), family and many friends, for her warmth, generosity, fierce love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her selflessness and unwavering positivity. In lieu of flowers, donations to Empower The Orphans would be appreciated by the family. The family invite you to join the livestream service for Anne in the comfort of your own home via her obituary located at scottwoodbridge.ca 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes - Woodbridge
7776 Kipling Ave
WOODBRIDGE, ON L4L 1Z2
(905) 851-2229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Homes - Woodbridge Woodbridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved