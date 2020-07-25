PESCE, ANNE DOLORES It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of Anne Pesce, peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Woodbridge Vista Care Community, at the age of 89. Reunited with her beloved husband James. Loved mother of Carolyn Colagiovanni (John), James Pesce (Debbie) and Tina Pesce. Proud and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Tricia Mitchell (Marc), Patrick Colagiovanni (Terri), Nicole Scott (Erin), Samuel Pesce (Stephanie), Jessica Pesce (Brandon), Emma, Sophie, Everett, Silah, Atticus, Quinn, Kaia and Reese. Anne will be fondly remembered by her siblings, Joseph Barone (Dianna), Charles Clark (Ron), family and many friends, for her warmth, generosity, fierce love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her selflessness and unwavering positivity. In lieu of flowers, donations to Empower The Orphans would be appreciated by the family. The family invite you to join the livestream service for Anne in the comfort of your own home via her obituary located at scottwoodbridge.ca