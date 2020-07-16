1/1
MacMILLAN, ANNE ELIZABETH (nee SUTHERLAND) January 24, 1944 – July 11, 2020 Suddenly, at Joseph Brant Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, John and Jessie (Mackay) Sutherland and her brother Reay Sutherland. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jessica Smith (Steve) and Katherine MacMillan (Alison Fraser). Much loved Grandma (aka Granny) of Evan, Lucas and Samuel, and all her furry grandbabies. Anne was a world traveler, an avid artist, published author and collector of friends everywhere she went. Her sudden passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of her family and friends, her art community, close friend Kenneth Hamilton and Chloe the cat. Cremation has taken place. When public health permits, a celebration of Anne's life and art will be held. If desired, a donation in Anne's name to Heart & Stroke or ALS Society of Canada (with whom Anne was a volunteer for many years), is appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com Forget me Not – When I am gone In hearts and prayers I will live on. Be strong, be brave And dry your tears Remember all Our happy years – Author unknown.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
