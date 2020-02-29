|
MASON, Anne Elizabeth (nee SWEENEY) July 24, 1927 – February 25, 2020 The family of Anne Mason would like to announce her peaceful passing at age 92. Anne left her home in Cloonacool, Sligo, Ireland at the age of 16 to study nursing in England. She was carrying on the adventurous spirit of many of her six sisters who travelled around the world. Anne worked as a nurse in England, Africa, the United States and finally Canada where she settled down to meet and marry her husband George Mason (1921-2011). Anne spent the majority of her nursing career working at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto predominantly within the Family Practice unit where she garnered the respect of staff and patients and made lifelong friendships along the way. Anne was the quintessential nurse with an unparalleled balance of clinical knowledge and compassion. Anne and George had a wonderful marriage raising their children in Willowdale, Ontario. They enjoyed their summers at the cottage on Lake Rosseau and in retirement enjoyed their winters at Pine Lakes in North Fort Myers, Florida. Very recently Anne moved out of her home of 54 years to Glynnwood Retirement Residence where she met new friends. Only a couple of months ago Anne was diagnosed with lymphoma. With her stoic strength of character and gentle smile Anne continued to the very end. She will be greatly missed by her son Peter (his wife Heather Campbell and their daughter Paige) and her daughter Elizabeth (her husband Simon Bossick and their boys Luke and George). She was loved by her nieces and nephews around the world. Anne's family would like to show their appreciation to the staff at Glynnwood. A special thank you is given to everyone at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill for the tender care and kindness that was shown to Anne in her final days. Resting at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., North York (2 blocks south of Steeles Ave.), where the family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 39 Green Lane, Thornhill (1 block east of Bayview Ave.) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill House Hospice. Anne's gentle spirit will forever be loved in our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020