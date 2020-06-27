ANNE ELIZABETH (KING) MYSHOK
MYSHOK (KING), ANNE ELIZABETH January 13, 1951 - June 7, 2020 Beautiful Anne - kind, gentle, wise, humble. Anne had a way of lifting others up with her calm and accepting presence. She always saw the very best in everyone, embracing the unique nature in all of us. Anne was so grateful for everyone in her life, cherishing her family and friends, as they did her. She loved the peacefulness and tranquility of country life in Muskoka and celebrated the beauty and magic she found within it. She truly enjoyed her many experiences supporting her community. Anne had a curiosity about the past, was mindful of the future, and was a voracious reader - always listening, always learning. Throughout her life, Anne's artistic creative side flourished. She loved to travel the world and was a wonderful travel mate to those fortunate to have shared trips with her. Anne's comforting strength, easygoing nature and enthusiasm for life - a life well lived - is an inspiration for all of us. For those who wish, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
