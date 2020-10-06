MacINNES, ANNE G. "Nan" 1926 - 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mom left us on October 2, 2020, with her sons Norman, Greig and Neil at her side. Beloved wife of the late Lauchlin. Loving mother of Norman (the late Pansy, Sherry), the late David, Greig (Chantell) and Neil (Jill). Cherished grandmother of James, April (Simon), Heather, Lauchlin (Emily), Catherine (Brian), Morgan and Tait. Dear great-grandmother of Avery, Devon, Fin and Callum. Nan was a sweet and caring person who made friends easily. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother. Nan was also a talented artist, primarily as a painter of landscapes. A private funeral will take place on October 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to Clarkson Road Presbyterian Church or the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. The family expresses its heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at the Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Residence. Friends are invited to visit the online Book of Memories at www.skinnerand middlebrook.com
