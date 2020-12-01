1/1
ANNE GERTRUDGE CAUSTON
CAUSTON, ANNE GERTRUDGE Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Anne Causton (formerly Anne Hall) of Toronto, passed away October 29, 2020, at the age of 95. She lived a long, beautiful life and was grateful to have been so blessed. Anne was preceded in death by her husband Donald Causton, sister Loretta Young (Albert), and brother Art. Anne is survived by her sons Christopher Hall (Joanne) and Philip Hall (Shelley), along with grandchildren Adam and Dillon of Toronto, and Sophie and Rebecca of Calgary. She had fond memories of her youth spent attending the Loretto Abbey. She was an amateur figure skater, skating out of the Tam O Shanter and Toronto Cricket Club. Anne started and sold her business "Video Haven", and held a management position at Parkway Mall until 2007. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anne's name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
