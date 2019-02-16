Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE GRAYDON. View Sign

GRAYDON, ANNE (nee KRIISA) It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Anne Graydon, at North York General Hospital on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in her 66th year, at the end of a long and often private battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Adelaide (Ema to many) Kriisa. Survived and sorely missed by her husband Warren, brothers-in-law, Bruce (Barbara) and Jeff (Suzanne), as well as her nieces, Amber (Chris), her mother Daina Graydon; and Jacqueline and her mother Sibby Dunlop. Anne's extended "families" were also very important to her. Unofficial (perhaps official) photographer documenting many occasions for all of them: Jane Simmons (Gravenhurst), Linda Lownds (Kincardine), the Forsythe's (Guelph and vicinity), Alla Marzaganoff (Montreal), as well as Trudy Schueller (Ken) and Myra Mandel (condo North York). Longtime employee of "The Hudson's Bay Company," starting on the floor and retiring 31 years later with many good friends and relationships continuing. Involved with the favourite ladies at St. Peters Estonian Church, on the archival committee. Our great thanks to Dr. Vivian Glenns, all the nurses and NYGH clinics over the last several years, and especially the nurses on ward for her final month for their exemplary care. You are second to none. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 18th. Service in the chapel Tuesday, February 19th at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to CAMH. Condolences may be forwarded through



