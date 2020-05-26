GREENFIELD, ANNE (nee REID) July 30, 1916- May 22, 2020 Anne Greenfield passed away peacefully, two months shy of her 104th birthday. She is survived and remembered with love by her children, Joan, John, Val, son-in-law Jim and brother John "Jack" Reid. She adored her grandchildren, Jennifer, Lauren (Ryan), Daniel (EmmyLou), Darren (Amy) and Ryan (Annika) and her 5 great-grandchildren brought such joy in the last years of her life. Auntie Anne was loved by her nieces and nephews and she was "Mother Greens" to many family friends. Predeceased by husband William "Bill", parents, Agnes and Stuart Reid, sister Clara (Bill), brother James, daughter-in-law Betty and sister-in-law Dorothy. Anne will be remembered for her beautiful handwritten notes, playing the ring game at family events, making shortbread cookies, enjoying Scottish and faith music, and pouring cups of tea. We will always be so very grateful for her encouragement, compassion, kindness, trust, thoughtfulness, and always, no matter what, her love. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Runnymede Health Care Centre, where Anne spent the last 7 years of her life. As well, we thank the staff and friends of Royal York United Church, who offered support and friendship through all of life's joys and sorrows. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royal York United Church or The Star Fresh Air Fund, two of her favourite charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store