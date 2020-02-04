|
|
Our beautiful, elegant and classy Matriarch Mother Anne (with an "E") surrounded by her children passed away on January 29, 2020 at Belleville General Hospital. Anne is survived by her four children Julia (Robert Huntington), William (Deborah Fawcett), Elizabeth (Douglas Moses) and Drew (Rocchina), and her beautiful legacy of grandchildren, Valerie (Paul Aspinall), D. Geoffrey Quayle (Heidi), Evan Sutton (Antje Bitterberg), Ainsley (Laurence Thor), William B. Davis (Charlotte Arnold), Thomas Davis, Brett Davis, step-granddaughters, Megan Moses, Erin Moses, and Alison (Richard Baumhour), and great-grandchildren, Liam, Emma, Owen, Nathan, Bjorn Donald, Eileif and Gamble James, and many nieces and nephews. Anne was born and raised in Ottawa, to Jack and Pearl Haydon. She was the last surviving member of her generation. Predeceased by her two brothers, Robert (Cecily) and John (Doris), her three sisters, Barbara (Joseph Lavoie), Margaret (Ken Mabo) and Mary (Peter Provost). She was the devoted wife of William Donald Henry Davis (Don), who predeceased her in 1984. She stood by his side as a partner and consummate entertainer, as together they wrote, directed and participated in many musical comedy revues in Baie D'Urfe, Quebec. Anne met the dashing red haired Don though a mutual friend in Ottawa on June 7, 1949, was engaged on her birthday, September 16th, and married February 25, 1950, in Ottawa. They soon after moved to Islington, Ontario and in 1954, moved to Pointe Claire, Quebec. In 1982, they left Quebec for Port Credit. After Dad died, Mom sold the house and moved to St. George Street, downtown Toronto, where she lived and embraced the theatre and cultural aspect of living downtown. In 2014, Anne moved to Belleville (Quinte Gardens). Mom's singing career began at the early age of 12, when she was featured on the radio show "The Stars of Tomorrow". She joined The Orpheous Society in Ottawa, as did most of her siblings. We don't remember a moment when our Mom wasn't singing. Our home was always filled with music and love. In Toronto, Mom performed at the Senior's Jubilee, at Roy Thompson Hall, from 1990, and in 2008, she won the Forever Young Award – the "epitome of forever young". Undaunted, as a 61 year old widow, Anne travelled the world with her dear friend Doreen Bratt, and later with her friend Warren Sloan. In Toronto, she volunteered at The Gardiner's Ceramic Museum, Big Sisters, and Weston Hospital Auxiliary. Mom met many lovely friends at Quinte Gardens and enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and bingo, and occasionally performed with her beloved Westminister Chimes. She was an avid Toronto Star reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast and loved the game of UpWords. Special thanks to the staff at Quinte Gardens and Belleville General Hospital for their dedicated care and compassion. As per Anne's wishes, she has been cremated. A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Spring. If desired, memorial donations to the Parkinsons Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Mom, Nanna, Nanna-Anne, Great-Nanna, Auntie-Anne – you will be missed by all, loved forever and an inspiration to all of us. We love you. -To Live In Hearts We Leave Behind Is Not To Die- Arrangements entrusted in the care of the Bay of Quinte Cremation Service (613-968-4807), 150 Church St., Belleville.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020