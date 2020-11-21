JAMIESON, ANNE (nee BAKER) 1915 - 2020 Anne passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Beechwood Court, Mississauga at the remarkable age of 105. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Carol MacKay, son Terry and grandchildren Heather, Donald, Chris, Daniel, Laura as well as nine great-grandchildren and niece Bev Sneyd. Predeceased by husband Wilfred and sons Paul and Donald. Born in Plunkett, Saskatchewan on March 30 1915, Anne was the longest living of nine siblings. She moved to Toronto in 1933 but never forgot her prairie roots. Strong willed and a hard worker, she ran her own retail business until her retirement in 1980. She liked to travel, was an avid fan of the Blue Jays and Jeopardy, and was well-loved by all those that knew her. A celebration of her life will be held when larger gatherings are permitted.



