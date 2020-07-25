DAMPS, ANNE JOSEPHINE (nee CONLISK) Peacefully, on July 21, 2020, at the age of 91, following a short illness. Former nurse at Scarborough General Hospital from 1966-1994. Born in Roscommon, Ireland in 1929, to Bernard and Bridget (Mullany) Conlisk. Predeceased by her husband, Wladyslaw Damps (1994). Mother of Agnes (Chris), Maria (Abraham) and Kevan (Gailene). Much loved grandmother of Lousaper (Rene), Blair (Saroma) and Tayler (Krystal). Proud great-grandmother to Jacksyn, Aren and Aline. Anne is survived by her brother Michael Conlisk (Anne). She was predeceased by her siblings: Patrick, Mary, Emily, Christine and Brian. A private, family funeral was held due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In memory of Anne, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. To sign the online book of condolences visit www.etouch.ca.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store