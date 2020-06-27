Anne LANDRY
LANDRY, Anne June 24, 2020 After a brief illness, Anne passed away shortly before her 80th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Frank, parents Mary and John Walsh, and sister Elizabeth Walsh. Born in Ireland, she was a loving mom to Angela and Melanie Lukach, step-mother of Franklyn Clark (Gerald) and grandmother of Shannon and Graham. She lived well, travelled widely, and drank a lot of great wine in her work as a wine consultant at the LCBO. Survived by her sister Sheelagh, brothers Robert, Patrick, John, Arthur, Dave, Ed, Gerry, stepmother Dorothy Walsh, and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Dr. Karen Lo and the staff at Chelsey Park LTC in London. Cremation has taken place, service to be held at a later date. Donations to the Lung Health Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation London & Middlesex, 519-858-2467. Online condolences shared at www.cremationlondon.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
