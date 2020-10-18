1/1
ANNE LESTAGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LESTAGE, ANNE (nee KOLOSKO) Annie, our loving and devoted Mom, at the young age of 90, left us on Thanksgiving Sunday, October 11, 2020, to join our Dad John for Thanksgiving dinner. Annie was born on May 9, 1930 in Detroit, MI, to Alex Kolosko (Dedo) and Lucy Szkiewicz (Baba) but grew up in Montreal, QC. She graduated with honours from McGill University where she also met and later married our Dad John. Her children Celia, Lucy, Jeanne and Peter will truly and deeply miss her tenacity, kindness, charm and grace. Cremation has taken place, and her ashes will be kept around as long as they match the decor - wink wink. Love you Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved