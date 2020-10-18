ANNE LESTAGE

LESTAGE, ANNE (nee KOLOSKO) Annie, our loving and devoted Mom, at the young age of 90, left us on Thanksgiving Sunday, October 11, 2020, to join our Dad John for Thanksgiving dinner. Annie was born on May 9, 1930 in Detroit, MI, to Alex Kolosko (Dedo) and Lucy Szkiewicz (Baba) but grew up in Montreal, QC. She graduated with honours from McGill University where she also met and later married our Dad John. Her children Celia, Lucy, Jeanne and Peter will truly and deeply miss her tenacity, kindness, charm and grace. Cremation has taken place, and her ashes will be kept around as long as they match the decor - wink wink. Love you Mom.



