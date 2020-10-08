ANNE LOUGHRAN LOWRY

1/
LOUGHRAN LOWRY, ANNE On Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Anne passed away at the age of 90. Anne was born June 22, 1930. She had a long career with Bell. In August of 2001 she married Bill Lowry and became part of his wonderful family. Anne and Bill spent many years travelling the world together. Anne was predeceased by her sisters Mary and Joan, and her brother Jack. She is survived by her sisters June and Patricia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral Mass will be held the week of October 20th. Please contact Christina at 905-242-5092 for details. A celebration of life will be held in the future when Covid allows everyone to get together again. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
