Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne M. JOHNSTON. View Sign Service Information Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne Street Toronto , ON M4X1K5 (416)-924-1408 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rosar Morrison Funeral Home 467 Sherbourne St. Toronto , ON View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rosar Morrison Funeral Home 467 Sherbourne St. Toronto , ON View Map Service 3:00 PM Fairlawn United Church 28 Fairlawn Ave. Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

JOHNSTON, Anne M. (nee TRICK) Former City of Toronto Councillor (1972 - 1985; 1988 - 2003) Anne passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Elected to Toronto City Council in 1972, Anne is remembered for her distinguished public service and her progressive, inclusive and visionary approach to politics and public health. Anne was born and grew up in south Wales before attending the London School of Occupational Therapy in England. Subsequently, Anne moved to Montreal, Canada where she quickly rose to the position of Head of Occupational Therapy at the age of 24. In 1957, Anne married Malcolm Johnston with whom she had 5 children. By 1968, Anne and her family were living in Toronto and she had returned to part-time employment as an Occupational Therapist at 999 Queen St., Queen Street Mental Health Centre. In 1972, Anne was first elected to Toronto City Council, marking the beginning of an almost 30 year career in municipal politics in midtown Toronto. Anne was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her five children, Heather (Tony Goulem), Keri (Darin Renton), Rob (Caroline Aked), Jane (Chris Blondeau) and Tim (Adèle Hession); and her eight grandchildren, Michael, Naomi, Brigid, Sam, Morgan, MacCallum, Catriona and Harris. The daughter of Margery Trick (Wells) and William Henry Trick of Neath, Wales, Anne will also be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her sister, Heather Morgan (Geoffrey) and two nieces, Sian Cove and Emma Morgan. Friends and family will have many happy memories of time spent with Anne in Neath, London, Montreal, Toronto and at her beloved farm in Pontypool. Friends may call on the family at Rosar Morrison Funeral Home at 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3 p.m. at Fairlawn United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing.

JOHNSTON, Anne M. (nee TRICK) Former City of Toronto Councillor (1972 - 1985; 1988 - 2003) Anne passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Elected to Toronto City Council in 1972, Anne is remembered for her distinguished public service and her progressive, inclusive and visionary approach to politics and public health. Anne was born and grew up in south Wales before attending the London School of Occupational Therapy in England. Subsequently, Anne moved to Montreal, Canada where she quickly rose to the position of Head of Occupational Therapy at the age of 24. In 1957, Anne married Malcolm Johnston with whom she had 5 children. By 1968, Anne and her family were living in Toronto and she had returned to part-time employment as an Occupational Therapist at 999 Queen St., Queen Street Mental Health Centre. In 1972, Anne was first elected to Toronto City Council, marking the beginning of an almost 30 year career in municipal politics in midtown Toronto. Anne was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her five children, Heather (Tony Goulem), Keri (Darin Renton), Rob (Caroline Aked), Jane (Chris Blondeau) and Tim (Adèle Hession); and her eight grandchildren, Michael, Naomi, Brigid, Sam, Morgan, MacCallum, Catriona and Harris. The daughter of Margery Trick (Wells) and William Henry Trick of Neath, Wales, Anne will also be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her sister, Heather Morgan (Geoffrey) and two nieces, Sian Cove and Emma Morgan. Friends and family will have many happy memories of time spent with Anne in Neath, London, Montreal, Toronto and at her beloved farm in Pontypool. Friends may call on the family at Rosar Morrison Funeral Home at 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3 p.m. at Fairlawn United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close