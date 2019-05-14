McAVOY, Anne Margaret (nee O'ROURKE) Peacefully at Humber River Hospital, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother of Patrick, Harry and his wife Jennifer, Carol Anne and the late Catherine. Cherished grandmother of James, Rose Anne (Jamie), Krista, Harry, Clare, Ben, Emma and Hope and great-grandmother of Jayden, Jack and Beckett. Dear sister of Irene, Susan, Michael, Theresa, Jim, John and Marie and the late Agnes, Arthur and Helen. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 2547 Kipling Avenue, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019