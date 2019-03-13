Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie CANSDALE. View Sign

CANSDALE, Anne Marie (a.k.a. Annabollini, Sinny, Bone) Left this world surrounded by family on March 9, 2019, at Credit Valley Palliative Care, after a short and brave battle with cancer. Born February 3, 1955 in Edmonton, AB to Vernon and Joan (Jackman) Cansdale, she was the second eldest of 6 children. Her father's job moved the family to several cities and Anne made friends in places including London and Mississauga where she raised her family. Anne was immensely dedicated to and proud of her four children whose love for her knew no limits. She shared 9 beautiful years with her devoted partner, Jim Kane. Well known in Mississauga and Streetsville where she worked as a bartender for decades, Anne was well-loved by many. Her sense of humour, wit and open heart endeared her to all. Anne brought people together, without judgement. Many considered her a second mother. She will be forever missed by her family and community. Her memory and spirit will be carried on by her partner, Jim; children Ryan (Sandy), Dylan (Bing), Leigh (Em) and Gareth; grandson Jevon; childrens' father Trevor; siblings Theresa (Stephen), Paul (Susan), Beth (Steve) and Martha (Raymond); nieces and nephews Christopher, Katie, William, Nicola and Patrick; and mother Joan. Anne was predeceased by her father Vernon and brother Michael whom she carried in her heart always. A Celebraton of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation - Cancer Care Program would be appreciated.

