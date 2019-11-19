Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence 2 O'Connor Drive Toronto , ON Vigil 7:00 PM Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence 2 O'Connor Drive Toronto , ON Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Chapel 2 O'Connor Drive Toronto , ON Obituary

CAREY, CSJ, Sister Anne Marie Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the 74th year of her religious life. Sister Anne Marie was the eldest daughter of Arthur Carey from Toronto, Ontario, and Kathleen Seager from Thornhill, Ontario. Sister Anne Marie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Kathleen, her brother John Arthur and his wife Shirley, her sisters, Sister Kathleen (Kitty) Carey, CSJ and Mary and her husband Ken



CAREY, CSJ, Sister Anne Marie Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the 74th year of her religious life. Sister Anne Marie was the eldest daughter of Arthur Carey from Toronto, Ontario, and Kathleen Seager from Thornhill, Ontario. Sister Anne Marie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Kathleen, her brother John Arthur and his wife Shirley, her sisters, Sister Kathleen (Kitty) Carey, CSJ and Mary and her husband Ken Smith . Sister Anne Marie will be missed by her nieces and nephews, friends, CSJ Associates, and sisters in community. Sister Anne Marie entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto on September 8, 1946 and has celebrated over 70 years in the congregation. Sister Anne Marie pursued a career in the field of social services at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. Her compassion and love for those who are marginalized in our society led her to establish St. Michael's Detox Centre, Matt Talbot Houses and St Michael's Half Way Homes, to assist men in recovery from addictions. She drew inspiration from Matt Talbot, an unskilled Irish labourer, a patron of those struggling with alcoholism. Sister Anne Marie was also instrumental in the early stages of establishing the Sisters of St. Joseph Associate Program for laity who wish to live the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto. In recent years, Sister Anne Marie had been receiving care from the dedicated staff at the Sisters of St. Joseph Care Centre. She had a quiet, gentle, welcoming presence for everyone. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Chapel, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto ON M4H 1M2. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close