DeJONGH, ANNE MARIE (nee CLANCY, formerly SOLTYS and GIBBONS) Peacefully at The Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Monday, January 14, 2019, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Henke, Harold Gibbons, Walter Soltys. Predeceased by her two brothers Jim and Paul and two sisters Peggy and Joan. Anne will be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at The Royal Canadian Legion, 96 King St. E., Bobcaygeon, on May 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019